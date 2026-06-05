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City declares Cool Sweep for Friday

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published June 5, 2026 at 11:58 AM EDT

The city of Rochester has declared a Cool Sweep for Friday, as temperatures were already reaching into the 80s by late morning.

That means designated cooling sites, including city recreation centers, spray parks, and select library branches will be open to provide relief from the heat.

Recreation centers will be open until 7:30 p.m. and spray parks until 8 p.m. Library branch hours depend on the location.

Additional information is available on the city's website.
Local News
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
See stories by Jeremy Moule