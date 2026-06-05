City declares Cool Sweep for Friday

The city of Rochester has declared a Cool Sweep for Friday, as temperatures were already reaching into the 80s by late morning.

That means designated cooling sites, including city recreation centers, spray parks, and select library branches will be open to provide relief from the heat.

Recreation centers will be open until 7:30 p.m. and spray parks until 8 p.m. Library branch hours depend on the location.

Additional information is available on the city's website.