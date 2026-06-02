New president selected for SUNY Brockport

Dawn Meza Soufleris has been selected as the next president of SUNY Brockport.

Meza Soufleris was appointed to the position Tuesday by the State University of New York Board of Trustees and will begin July 20. She succeeds Heidi Macpherson, who announced her plans to retire last August.

Meza Soufleris is currently vice president for student development and campus life at Montclair State University in New Jersey.

She has a bachelor's degree in history and a master's degree in teaching from SUNY Binghamton and a Ph.D. in sociology from the state University at Buffalo.