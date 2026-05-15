Planners to detail block-by-block needs of Monroe Avenue

A community meeting Monday will focus on the first ever comprehensive evaluation of Monroe Avenue.

Over the course of months, dozens of volunteers and business owners have performed a full evaluation of the Monroe Avenue corridor in Rochester, under the banner of the Monroe Avenue Revitalization Coalition.

The goal was to map out conditions, find key spots for improvement, and pinpoint the areas of difficulty along the two-mile strip, stretching from downtown Rochester to the city line at Highland Avenue. Volunteers uploaded notes and pictures into a geographic information system, meant to create an exhaustive log of issues on Monroe.

It’s a first-of-its-kind evaluation, officials said, meant to plan for the future of the avenue.

The results of that survey will be discussed at a community meeting on Monday, May 18 at the Lake Riley Lodge, 100 Norris Drive, at Cobbs Hill Park. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.