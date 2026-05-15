12:00: '15 minutes saved my life.' How changes in stroke care are transforming lives

1:00: Fight over Irondequoit Mall space; school budget votes; celebrating the Rochester Subway

Time is of the essence when it comes to treating a stroke. A local man learned that earlier this year when he had a stroke in his home. Josh Graves says his life was saved thanks to the University of Rochester Medical Center's Mobile Stroke Unit. On Friday, URMC is lifting the curtain on a new mobile unit. Leaders say it will help improve the region's rapid stroke response capabilities, leading to even better outcomes for patients. We talk with clinicians about how stroke care is changing, and we hear from Graves, who shares his remarkable story. In studio:

Adam Kelly, M.D., professor of neurology at the University of Rochester Medicine Comprehensive Stroke Center, associate chair for teleneurology and regional programs, and director of the University of Rochester Medicine Telestroke Program

Tarun Bhalla, M.D., Ph.D., professor of neurosurgery at the University of Rochester Medicine Comprehensive Stroke Center

Josh Graves, stroke survivor

Then in our second hour, it's our weekly news roundup. The future of the former Irondequoit Mall is up for debate. WXXI's Brian Sharp has the latest with the court fight over development of the space. Then, school districts across the Rochester area are putting their annual budgets up to vote on May 19, but they're doing so against a background of uncertainty. That's according to reporting from WXXI's Noelle Evans. She brings us the latest from local districts. We end the week with a conversation about the Rochester Subway. Yes....you read that correctly. If you're under the age of 70, you didn't have an opportunity to ride the subway, which shut down in 1956. But you can still see one of the cars as it undergoes restoration at the Rochester & Genesee Valley Railroad Museum. We discuss how the subway shaped Rochester's history and what we can learn from it, and we talk about how you can get involved with upcoming events celebrating the subway system.



Brian Sharp, investigations and enterprise editor for WXXI News

Noelle E. C. Evans, education reporter/producer for WXXI News

Otto M. Vondrak, marketing manager for the Rochester Subway Gala

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.