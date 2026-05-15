Greece holding hearing on bringing back Historic Preservation Board

The public can weigh in on a proposal to re-establish the Historic Preservation Board in the town of Greece.

The Town Board will hold a public hearing at its May 21 meeting.

The previous board was dissolved in 2017, officials said, and its responsibilities were delegated to the Planning Board.

Supervisor Jeff McCann’s proposal would restore the preservation board. If approved, the board would adopt criteria for identifying historic resources, conduct surveys of historic sites, review applications for certificates of appropriateness, advise development proposals, and collaborate with community organizations and stakeholders on historic preservation matters, officials said.

“The Town of Greece has a proud history that must not be forgotten,” McCann said in a statement. “It’s important that we have an advisory board that focuses on preserving the homes, buildings and landmarks that have contributed to the uniqueness of our Town.”

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Eastman Room at Town Hall, 1 Vince Tofany Blvd.