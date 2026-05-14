Honor Flight Rochester marks 95th trip with first all-woman flight

Honor Flight Rochester is marking a milestone this weekend.

The nonprofit, which escorts local military veterans to memorial sites in Washington, D.C. to honor their service, is embarking on its 95th mission.

And it's special for another reason. This will be the first all-woman mission since the local organization was founded in 2008.

"There are veterans who feel that they were never really recognized for their service, and I think this is an opportunity to do so," said Kim Gould, Honor Flight Rochester co-founder and president. "This certainly will bring some different camaraderie, bonding experiences, for this all-female ... group."

As the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary, Gould said it is important to acknowledge the critical role that women have played in the nation's history and the added challenges they have faced as women in the military.

She said this weekend's trip may have an added layer of meaning for some of the veterans, given the Trump administration's recent push to limit women's roles in combat and top miliary leadership.

Fifty-nine local female veterans, each accompanied by a trained volunteer, will travel from Rochester to the nation's capital on Saturday and return on Sunday.

All the veterans' travel costs are covered by Honor Flight, which is funded through community donations.