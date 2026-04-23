Tennis champion Venus Williams to be guest at YWCA event

The Associated Press / AP Venus Williams is seen in this April 2024 file photo.

The YWCA of Rochester and Monroe County is bringing tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams to Rochester this fall.

The YWCA recently announced that Williams will be the special guest at the 20th annual Empowering Women Luncheon. The event is used to raise funds for the organization’s mission to eliminate racism and meet the needs of women and families in the community.

More than 1,300 people attend the program each year, which is held at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center.

The luncheon is scheduled for Oct. 7. This year’s theme is “Serving Strength. Building Futures.”