RGH has a new president, and they didn’t have to look far to find him

As the new president of Rochester General Hospital, Dr. Randall Green says one of his first goals is to improve the patient experience.

“They (the patient) should feel this sort of sense that when they show up here and they receive care, that they're receiving care from people who are treating them like family,” Green said.

During a recent interview, he described himself as a team-oriented person who understands the role each position in the hospital plays in ensuring quality care for the community. And in fulfilling his goal.

“It takes a village to get somebody through walking in the door, through an operation, through an ICU, through a floor and home safely,” Green said. “Right now, we're focusing on just making sure the culture of our staff reflects the kind of care we want to deliver.”

Provided / Rochester Regional Health Dr. Randall Green, has served as executive medical director of the Sands-Constellation Heart & Vascular Institute before appointed as president of Rochester General Hospital

Green joined Rochester Regional Health in 2024 as executive medical director of the Sands-Constellation heart and vascular institute. The cardiac surgeon transitioned into his new role as president in April replacing Tammy Snyder, who is now senior vice president of operations.

“I do enjoy being in a position to sort of take ideas born of the bedside and implementing them throughout a system of care,” Green said.

Green had settled into his new position almost two weeks after an armed visitor entered the hospital resulting in a contained security situation. Green said the hospital will be implementing “permanent changes to ensure that patients and staff feel safe” including 18 peace officers and employee badge swipe access only.

"I hope every employee and patient sees a tangible change in the quality, accessibility and the patient centeredness of the care we see at RGH,” Green said.

Green said he will also maintain his surgical and clinical practice as president.