Substance use summit offers support for families and community members

Monroe County, the city of Rochester, and several organizations are partnering to hold a free summit that's meant to support families and community members coping with substance use from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 18 at East High School, 1801 E. Main St.

The Substance Use Family Summit is an opportunity for families and community members to hear from professionals in the substance use field, parents, and peers on topics such as current drug trends, overdose prevention, grief and loss, and recovery, according to a news release.

Organizers ask that those interested in attending register by April 15 at cityofrochester.gov/substancesummit. They add that all registered participants will receive lunch and a T-shirt.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration New York Division and Facing Fentanyl are also partners in the event.