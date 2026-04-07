RCSD to open two pre-K hubs next school year

The Rochester City School District plans to open two new Rochester Early Childhood Education Centers in the 2026-27 school year.

The hubs will be located at the former School 39,145 Midland Ave., and the former School 44, 820 Chili Ave., according to a news release.

The district said the centers will provide dedicated space for its prekindergarten programs and are meant to complement its existing pre-K program, which will continue to include classroom space in elementary school buildings, a pre-K center at School 33, and partnerships with community-based organizations.

The district also said the existing Rochester Early Childhood Education Center on North Clinton Avenue will move to the Midland Avenue location.