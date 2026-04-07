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RCSD to open two pre-K hubs next school year

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published April 7, 2026 at 1:22 PM EDT

The Rochester City School District plans to open two new Rochester Early Childhood Education Centers in the 2026-27 school year.

The hubs will be located at the former School 39,145 Midland Ave., and the former School 44, 820 Chili Ave., according to a news release.

The district said the centers will provide dedicated space for its prekindergarten programs and are meant to complement its existing pre-K program, which will continue to include classroom space in elementary school buildings, a pre-K center at School 33, and partnerships with community-based organizations.

The district also said the existing Rochester Early Childhood Education Center on North Clinton Avenue will move to the Midland Avenue location.
Local News
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.

Reach him at jmoule@wxxi.org.
See stories by Jeremy Moule