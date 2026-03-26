RIT to offer AI bachelor's degree

Rochester Institute of Technology plans to offer a bachelor's degree in artificial intelligence beginning this fall.

The program wraps together computer science, software engineering and data modeling to equip students to design systems "that turn data and algorithms into practical value for individuals and organizations," said a news release from RIT.

The school has offered AI courses since 1986, according to the release. It has offered an AI master's degree since 2023.

According to RIT, some of the core courses in its new AI program will cover optimization algorithms, security of AI, large language models, reinforcement learning, and machine learning. It also will include electives for students to tailor their studies to areas such as robotic systems, natural language processing, or AI policy and law.

The first year of the program includes a course named AI Explorations, where students can learn about the history, ethics, data, and key algorithms of the AI field.

New students who want to be considered for the program can contact RIT's Office of Undergraduate Admissions.