Black Button's new owner guts University Avenue facility, sued by landlord for damage

The owner of a University Avenue property that once housed Rochester’s only craft distillery is suing over unpaid rent and damages.

Once a site of one of the largest production distilleries in New York, the space has since been gutted. The lawsuit claims the new owner, American Craft Distillers, ripped out the most portable and valuable equipment, causing material and structural damage, and left behind the more cumbersome and less valuable items.

“A potential tenant wishes to enter into a long-term lease for the premises but will not do so unless defendants remove their equipment within ninety days,” the complaint reads.

Black Button was the first distillery in Rochester since Prohibition. Founded in 2012 on Railroad Street, it was known for a wide variety of bourbons, gins, vodkas, and rye, but was perhaps best noted for its local-favorite Bourbon Cream.

Operations moved to the 1344 University Ave. property in summer 2023, upping its production capacity about ten times over. It closed its taproom in July 2025 and was preparing to wind down its distilling operations.

The complaint alleges American Craft Distillers LLC failed to pay $25,000 in rent for March. Estimated damages and costs for removing the remaining equipment are at least $600,000, according to the lawsuit. In all, the complaint cites five causes for action, including breach of contract, negligence, and trespass. The property is owned by University Avenue LLC, which is led by Chris Carbado. He and his attorney, Jeremy Sher, both declined comment.

Based in Wyoming, American Craft Distillers had partnered with the nascent Black Star Spirits to acquire Black Button and its operations in September. That move was seen at the time as a saving grace for the distillery, which had fallen into dire financial straits and had recently shuttered its taproom. The next month, the new owners fired all of the distillery staff, including founder Jason Barrett, and began liquidating its inventory.

Barrett said he was preparing his own future litigation and declined to comment.