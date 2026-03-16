Over 200 exhibitors on tap for this weekend's Rochester home show

The Rochester Home & Garden Show & Sale is scheduled to take place Saturday and Sunday at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center, 123 E. Main St.

The two-day show is produced by the Rochester Home Builders’ Association, which says it is the largest home show in the Rochester area. It features more than 200 exhibitors in such areas as home design, landscaping and remodeling.

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $10 for adults, half price members of the military, veterans, and first responders. Children under 12 get in free. Tickets will be available at the door, but a downloadable $3 off coupon is available at rochomeandgardenshow.com.