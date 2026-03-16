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Over 200 exhibitors on tap for this weekend's Rochester home show

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published March 16, 2026 at 10:13 AM EDT

The Rochester Home & Garden Show & Sale is scheduled to take place Saturday and Sunday at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center, 123 E. Main St.

The two-day show is produced by the Rochester Home Builders’ Association, which says it is the largest home show in the Rochester area. It features more than 200 exhibitors in such areas as home design, landscaping and remodeling.

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $10 for adults, half price members of the military, veterans, and first responders. Children under 12 get in free. Tickets will be available at the door, but a downloadable $3 off coupon is available at rochomeandgardenshow.com.
Local News
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
See stories by Jeremy Moule