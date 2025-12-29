UR Medicine program brings hospital care to the home

Don Bilgore fell asleep one night in his home with his oxygen unit disconnected. He received a call from a nurse warning him of his declining levels.

“(They said), ‘Mr. Bilgore, I think you better go back on your oxygen. We don't quite like the readings that we’re getting.’ That’s pretty amazing,” Bilgore said.

Bilgore became a part of UR Medicine’s Hospital at Home program after being admitted to the hospital for pneumonia. At 99 years old, staff gave him the option to go home — where he could continue to recover with the support of 24-7 monitoring, home visits from nurses, and telehealth checks.

“I think it's fantastic that you can take a patient who was in the hubbub of the emergency room and say, 'We can treat you at home in the comfort of your house, in your own bed or surrounded by your own family,'” Bilgore said.

The program initially launched as a resolution to the overcrowding in hospitals. Officials said at least 10% of inpatient visits would qualify for this service, which would open more beds. But health care experts also noticed improvements to patient outcomes.

“Patients really do seem to heal well in this program,” said Dr. Justin Hopkin, chief of hospital medicine for URMC. “They're in a more comfortable environment, and we're supporting them in the environment.”

Hopkin, who also leads the Hospital at Home program, said this patient-centered model is possibly the best way to provide care.

“Patients like it. And they develop confidence and competence in managing their care, which is really the way we want to see health care progress in this country,” said Kathy Parrinello, CEO of Strong Memorial and Highland Hospitals.

Parrinello said the institution has partnered with Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield, and has been endorsed by Medicare, to make this service accessible for those who qualify.