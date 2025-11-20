New York stiffens penalties for scammers targeting veterans

Scams targeting veterans will face stiffer penalties in New York state under new measures signed into law Thursday by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The governor noted one scam in particular that tries to convince people they have to pay a sum to be able to get their veterans' benefits.

"We are now increasing the penalties to $10,000 per violation with the GUARD Act and bringing new charges and making sure that we enforce this,” Hochul said.

Money collected from those penalties will go into a special fund to assist veterans, she said. Officials say the GUARD Act will ensure that only accredited, qualified professionals can assist with benefit claims.

The new law also establishes a misdemeanor crime of unaccredited representation of a veteran.