SNAP benefits may soon be the latest shutdown casualty. Here's what to know

Who gets SNAP benefits in Monroe County

Of the 104,000-plus people who receive the benefits, according to County Executive Adam Bello:

36,000 children

22,000 older adults

18 people over the age of 100 Monroe County has a population of more than 759,000



The federal government shutdown has been in effect for close to one month, and as a result, and if it continues into Saturday and beyond, more than 104,000 Monroe County residents will not receive their November SNAP benefits.

At the same time, new work requirements for adults without dependents will kick in.

Officials from across the county gathered Tuesday at Foodlink's headquarters on Mt. Read Boulevard to stress one message to SNAP recipients: Even if you aren't receiving benefits, make sure you do everything required to maintain your eligibility.

"Monroe County residents still need to keep applying for their SNAP benefits, and they still need to recertify for SNAP, and they still need to provide the required periodic reports to DHS," said County Executive Adam Bello, referring to the Department of Human Services.

The reason: Once the shutdown ends, the county will be able to distribute SNAP funds to people who are entitled to the program, as long as they've maintained eligibility.

Bello also noted that should the shutdown continue past Saturday, any SNAP benefits that are still on people’s EBT cards will carry over and remain valid to use.

The county has sent a mailer to people receiving SNAP benefits to explain the coming changes. And during the news conference, officials outlined some of the resources available to help SNAP recipients navigate the coming upheaval.

Federal money for the program will run out on Saturday, and neither President Donald Trump nor the Republican majorities in Congress have moved to extend funding for it. Democrats have rejected funding bills and say they will continue to do so until GOP lawmakers engage in negotiations to extend a health insurance tax credit. Republicans have said Democrats need to vote to end the shutdown first.

"President Trump's use of access to food as a bargaining chip in the federal shutdown is disgraceful," Bello said. "To threaten that most basic need, knowing full well that neither states, counties or charities can afford to cover that expense, it's heartless. Abhorrent."

I get SNAP benefits. What do I have to do?

It may sound counterintuitive, but Bello and other government and nonprofit leaders repeatedly stressed the importance of maintaining eligibility for the assistance, even if the federal government isn't loading money onto the benefit cards.

For people aged 18 to 64 who are physically and mentally able to work and do not have a child under the age of 14 in their household, the new work rules apply. Those who aren't exempt must work 20 hours a week, participate in a job program, or complete approved volunteer work.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans framed the new work requirements as an attempt to get people off SNAP.

"It's almost like, 'Here — we want you to solve this Rubik's cube, and if you solve it, then you will be able to eat,'" Evans said.

Where can I find help?

For many, the new work requirements may pose the greatest challenge. The county has published a web page to help recipients navigate the changes, which you can find here . It includes forms you may need.

You can also call the county at (585) 753-5386 for more information on the changes.

There are some exceptions to the requirement, and TogetherNow has developed a tool that SNAP recipients can use to determine whether they must comply. That will be available on its my-wayfinder.org site, which is designed to help connect people to resources and services they need, including help finding emergency food.

If the screener shows a person has to follow the work requirements, it will connect them with partners such as RochesterWorks, as well as other job-seeking and volunteer opportunities, said TogetherNow President Laura Gustin.

Dave Seeley, executive director at RochesterWorks, encourages people who must meet work requirements to take advantage of the organization's services. You can set up an appointment with a career adviser at rochesterworks.org. You can also call the agency at (585) 258-3500 or visit them at 100 College Ave.

"We've been a longtime collaborator with the county, largely through their temporary assistance programming," Seeley said. "We already offer employment programming that satisfies work requirements for those on temporary assistance. So this isn't something entirely new. It's something we're used to doing a partnership like this, allowing people to participate in employment activities, to maintain a benefit that's provided by the government."

What if I need food?

As mentioned above, the my-wayfinder.org website can help people find emergency food through pantries and other organizations.

Another way to find food assistance is to call 211 or visit its website .

The region's food bank, Foodlink, also has a tool on its website to help people find food . The nonprofit also has staff that can help with determining your eligibility for SNAP or with applying, submitting documents, and maintaining eligibility.

"Our primary goal here is to make sure that everybody who has SNAP benefits has every tool possible to maintain SNAP benefits when, in fact, the government is in operation," said Foodlink Vice President Mitch Gruber.

He said SNAP supports 10 times the number of meals the entire Feeding America food bank network does. Foodlink is a part of that network.

"We know it's going to hurt, and we're trying our best to prepare," Gruber said.

He added that if it looks like the shutdown will continue past Saturday, then the organization will announce some additional places it will be supplying food.

