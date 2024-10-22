Harris increases lead over Trump in New York according to latest Siena poll

Siena College

Vice President Kamala Harris has opened up her largest lead in New York state against former President Donald Trump in the latest Siena College poll on the presidential race.

That survey, released on Tuesday, shows the Democrat with a 19 point lead over the Republican, with a 59-39% lead among likely voters, up from 55-42% in September.

According to the Siena poll, by a wide margin, voters in the state continue to say they trust Harris to do a better job than Trump on abortion and democracy, and narrowly they feel Harris will do a better job on the economy and immigration.

The new survey also shows Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand continues to have a large lead over Republican Mike Sapraicone, and the proposed ERA constitutional amendment has overwhelming support among those polled by Siena, by a 69-22% margin.

Governor Kathy Hochul’s favorability rating is 36-51%, up a little from 34-54% in September.

Her job approval rating stands at 41-51%, up from 39-56% last month.

“Hochul continues to be viewed favorably by a small majority, 53%, of fellow Democrats, while 84% of Republicans – up from 79% – and 56% of independents – down from 68% – view her unfavorably,” according to Siena pollster Steve Greenberg.

“The good news for Hochul is that both her favorability and job approval ratings are up a little. The bad news is that they’re up from all-time lows and have a ways to go before reaching positive territory,” said Greenberg.

