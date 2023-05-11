Local and state officials keep watchful eye on water levels on Lake Ontario

There are a number of state and local agencies keeping a close eye on Lake Ontario, in terms of water levels, since they have been somewhat higher in recent weeks following prolonged rainfall throughout the Great Lakes.

But Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich, said that at this point, it looks the situation along the lakeshore in his town should be in good shape moving forward.

Reilich says it appears the lake level will peak in the next few weeks.

“The peak will be a very brief period, they're expecting it to only be a week or two,” Reilich told reporters on Wednesday. “So therefore the levels that we're seeing right now, it's not going to get much higher. And if it does get higher, it will only be for a very brief period of time. So we do not anticipate any situation that we've seen in the past.”

Reilich said Greece is better prepared than prior years there was flooding along the lakeshore, including in 2017 and 2019. Over the last several years it made a number of improvements to the infrastructure that involves stormwater and the sanitary sewer system, along with other changes.

A statement released by the mayor of the village of Sodus Point, Dave McDowell said that they do see high water, but he notes that "with all the work to make the village more resilient by residents, businesses and the village we are currently in good shape." McDowell said that after talking with Wayne County Emergency Management, the village is not activating an emergency plan right now, but he said the situation will continue to be monitored.

Governor Kathy Hochul this week said that personnel from state agencies are closely watching lake levels and are ready to help lakeshore communities if it looks like there will be flooding.

