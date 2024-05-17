Previewing the 2024 Rochester Cocktail Revival
New York State’s only weeklong spirits festival is back next month.
The 2024 Rochester Cocktail Revival is set for June 3 through 9. More than 75 events are included in this year’s lineup, and organizers expect thousands of attendees.
This hour, our guests preview the festival and discuss Rochester’s place in the cocktail scene.
Our guests:
- Chuck Cerankosky, founder and director of the Rochester Cocktail Revival; co-owner of Good Luck, Cure,Jackrabbit Club, Lucky’s, and Radio Social; and owner of Martine
- Leah Stacy, associate producer of Rochester Cocktail Revival and editor of CITY Magazine
- Zack Mikida, co-owner of Bitter Honey, Ziggy’s,Essex, and ZDM Presents
- Cat D. Olson, artistic director of CAT + THE COYOTE, an immersive theater company