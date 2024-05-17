© 2024 WXXI News
Previewing the 2024 Rochester Cocktail Revival

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 17, 2024 at 2:42 PM EDT
Three smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: A man front left has short brown hair and a brown heard and mustache and is wearing a t-shirt that says "PIXIES." He is waving his right hand. A man back left has short dark hair and is wearing a dark shirt. He is making the shaka sign with his right hand. A woman back right has long, curly red hair and is wearing a black and white checked dress.
Evan Dawson
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Zack Mikida, (background) Chuck Cerankosky, and Leah Stacy on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, May 17, 2024

New York State’s only weeklong spirits festival is back next month.

The 2024 Rochester Cocktail Revival is set for June 3 through 9. More than 75 events are included in this year’s lineup, and organizers expect thousands of attendees.

This hour, our guests preview the festival and discuss Rochester’s place in the cocktail scene.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
