Rochester City School Board Commissioner Amy Maloy on the latest with the board and the district

The Rochester City School District is continuing its search for a new superintendent. The district’s current leader, Carmine Peluso, has announced he will resign from his position at the end of the current school year.

We’ve invited every member of the RCSD Board to join us on the program to discuss the state of the district, the commissioners’ work, and their priorities for students and families. This hour, we sit down with Commissioner Amy Maloy, who answers our questions and yours.

In studio:

