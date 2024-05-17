© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Rochester City School Board Commissioner Amy Maloy on the latest with the board and the district

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 17, 2024 at 2:30 PM EDT
A smiling woman with long blonde hair, sitting at a table in a radio talk studio. She is wearing a white polka dot blouse with a black sweater. She has highlighted papers in front of her, as well as headphones and a microphone labeled "WXXI."
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Amy Maloy on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, May 17, 2024

The Rochester City School District is continuing its search for a new superintendent. The district’s current leader, Carmine Peluso, has announced he will resign from his position at the end of the current school year.

We’ve invited every member of the RCSD Board to join us on the program to discuss the state of the district, the commissioners’ work, and their priorities for students and families. This hour, we sit down with Commissioner Amy Maloy, who answers our questions and yours.

In studio:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
