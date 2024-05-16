Coming up on Connections: Friday, May 17, 2024

Photo provided Amy Maloy

First hour: Rochester City School Board Commissioner Amy Maloy on the latest with the board and the district

Second hour: Previewing the 2024 Rochester Cocktail Revival

The Rochester City School District is continuing its search for a new superintendent. The district’s current leader, Carmine Peluso, has announced he will resign from his position at the end of the current school year. We’ve invited every member of the RCSD Board to join us on the program to discuss the state of the district, the commissioners’ work, and their priorities for students and families. This hour, we sit down with Commissioner Amy Maloy, who answers our questions and yours. In studio:



Amy Maloy, commissioner for the Rochester City School Board

Then our second hour, New York State’s only weeklong spirits festival is back next month. The 2024 Rochester Cocktail Revival is set for June 3 through 9. More than 75 events are included in this year’s lineup, and organizers expect thousands of attendees. This hour, our guests preview the festival and discuss Rochester’s place in the cocktail scene. Our guests: