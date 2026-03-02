© 2026 WXXI News
Annual Festival of Inclusion scheduled for Saturday

Published March 2, 2026 at 11:23 AM EST
The Festival of Inclusion at Nazareth University on Saturday, March 1, 2025, brought together 92 organizations offering adaptive sports, career resources and health services to help families navigating disability services and finding the right resources.
Stephanie Ballard-Foster
/
WXXI News
The Golisano Foundation, along with Best Buddies and Special Olympics New York, is holding the annual Festival of Inclusion from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Nazareth University's Golisano Training Center, 4245 East Ave., in Pittsford.

The free event aims to provide fun activities while helping people learn about the many programs and services available in the community.

More than 100 community organizations are participating in the festival, ranging from providers to sports groups to bakeries. There also will be mini horses and therapy dogs, adaptive equipment, a sensory room, live demonstrations, food trucks, and an adaptive and inclusive tennis demonstration.

Parking will be available in lots Q and P, adjacent to the training center. There will be complimentary valet and parking assistance for guests with mobility and accessibility challenges.
