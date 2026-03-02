DOT holding meeting for people to learn about I-590 bridge projects in Brighton

The state Department of Transportation plans to hold an informational meeting regarding the replacement of the Interstate 590 bridges over Monroe Avenue in Brighton on Thursday, March 5, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Empire State University campus, 680 Westfall Road.

The DOT will also be rehabilitating bridges carrying the 590 over Allens Creek Road.

Construction work is expected to begin this spring and continue through winter 2028, according to the DOT. Crews will also be replacing overhead sign structures, paving between the bridges and the bridge approaches, and widening shoulders.

No formal presentation is planned for the open-house style meeting. There will be displays about the project and opportunities to talk with DOT representatives, who will be on hand to answer questions.