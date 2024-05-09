Cornell University president announces retirement

After seven years in the position, Cornell University President Martha Pollack announced Thursday she will retire at the end of June.

The announcement comes amid rising pressure placed on university presidents to address antisemitism and Islamophobia on campus.

In a statement, Pollack highlighted some of the university’s major accomplishments during her time. Pollack said she’s proud of Cornell’s response during the COVID-19 pandemic, the creation of the Jeb E. Brooks School of Public Policy in 2021, and the increased number of undergraduates receiving financial aid.

Despite the turmoil on college campuses across the country, she said the decision to retire was her own.

“I understand that there will be lots of speculation about my decision, so let me be as clear as I can: This decision is mine and mine alone,” Pollack wrote.

She emphasized the importance of freedom of expression, the official theme of the school year, even for speech considered to be offensive. She said administrators have worked to preserve free expression, as well as create “a community of belonging” on Cornell’s campus.

The school year has been marked by protests against the administration’s response to the war in Gaza. Some students have been arrested, others suspended. A group of students still have a pro-Palenstinian encampment set up on campus and say they are actively negotiating with administrators.

University officials announced that Provost Michael Kotlikoff will serve as interim president of Cornell after Pollack’s retirement.