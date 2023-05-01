NYSP: Canandaigua Police shoot and wound man who pointed gun at them

Canandaigua Police shot and injured a man in that city on Monday afternoon. That according to State Police who say that at about 1:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a suspicious person at a 7-11 gas station on South Main street in Canandaigua.

When officers got there, authorities say they encountered an individual who was uncooperative and showed what appeared to be a gun.

Police say the man ignored an officer’s command, and that’s when police used a taser. They say as the man was trying to run away he then pointed a gun at the officers, and that’s when Canandaigua Police fired at the man.

He was taken to Strong Hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition. No officers were injured. Besides State and Canandaigua Police investigating the incident, the Ontario County Sheriff’s office and district attorney as well as the NY State Attorney General's office are investigating.