© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Minor earthquake near Watertown felt across Northern New York

By Emily Russell
Published April 23, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT
Earthquake Adams map.jpg
North Country Public Radio
/
An earthquake in Northern New York was felt across a wide swath of the upstate area on Sunday afternoon.

(NCPR) A minor earthquake shook upstate New York around 2:10 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the epicenter of the 3.6 magnitude earthquake was in Adams Center in Jefferson County, just south of Watertown.

People reported feeling Sunday's earthquake as far east as Elizabethtown in Essex County, out west in Rochester, and up north in Brasher Falls.

Another minor earthquake hit the Adams Center area in Jefferson County a week and a half ago. According to the USGS, a 2.6-magnitude quake shook the area on Friday, April 14.

Local News
Emily Russell