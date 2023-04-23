Minor earthquake near Watertown felt across Northern New York

(NCPR) A minor earthquake shook upstate New York around 2:10 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the epicenter of the 3.6 magnitude earthquake was in Adams Center in Jefferson County, just south of Watertown.

People reported feeling Sunday's earthquake as far east as Elizabethtown in Essex County, out west in Rochester, and up north in Brasher Falls.

Another minor earthquake hit the Adams Center area in Jefferson County a week and a half ago. According to the USGS, a 2.6-magnitude quake shook the area on Friday, April 14.

