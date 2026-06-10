Basketball tournament brings unity and peace among neighborhoods

Every Sunday, for the duration of the summer, neighborhood teams will meet at Gateway Park on Mt. Hope Avenue to compete for a trophy and bragging rights.

The Hood 2 Hood Basketball tournament, Jamie Anderson said, is about bringing men together, from all sides of town, who would usually not see eye to eye.

“To put things aside and come for a common goal, which is peace, is just something I commend these guys for,” said Anderson, who is one of the tournament's organizers. “I appreciate them for even coming out and doing this.”

Racquel Stephen / WXXI News The 2nd annual Hood 2 Hood Basketball games will take place every Sunday for the duration of the summer.

This is the tournament’s second season, and Anderson said it has grown into an event that the whole family can enjoy. He said last year there was “no violence or other bad outcomes.”

“The real goal is for everyone to come out, have fun, and just enjoy it,” Anderson said.

Mark Council stuck around to support the other teams after his team, Carter Street, had won the first official game of the season against Edgerton.

Racquel Stephen / WXXI News The Hood2Hood Basketball Tournament is for the entire family to enjoy, organizers say. The goal is to foster unity and peace among the men in the community.

“Basketball brings people together and keeps people together,” Council said. “These games can help change the narrative among those who may not like each other. That’s the bigger message.”

Anderson said it’s also important for the youth to witness this form of comradery within the community.

“It’s letting the younger generation know that, no matter where you come from, you can still come together and do something without any negativity,” Anderson said.