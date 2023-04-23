Homicide investigation on Webster Ave. in Rochester

Rochester Police are investigating a homicide on the city’s northeast side. At about midnight on Saturday, officers were on patrol when they heard gunshots in the Webster Ave./Parsells Ave. area.

Authorities say that while responding to that neighborhood, several 911 calls came in about a man who had been shot.

When police got to 204 Webster Ave., they found a man in his 30s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was later pronounced dead at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Officials say that the preliminary investigation shows the victim was walking on Webster Ave. when he was shot. And police say at this time, the motive for the shooting is unclear.

The name of the victim has not been released yet. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 585-423-9300.