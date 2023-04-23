© 2023 WXXI News
Homicide investigation on Webster Ave. in Rochester

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published April 23, 2023 at 6:47 AM EDT
Crime scene tape.

Rochester Police are investigating a homicide on the city’s northeast side. At about midnight on Saturday, officers were on patrol when they heard gunshots in the Webster Ave./Parsells Ave. area.

Authorities say that while responding to that neighborhood, several 911 calls came in about a man who had been shot.

When police got to 204 Webster Ave., they found a man in his 30s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was later pronounced dead at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Officials say that the preliminary investigation shows the victim was walking on Webster Ave. when he was shot. And police say at this time, the motive for the shooting is unclear.

The name of the victim has not been released yet. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 585-423-9300.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
