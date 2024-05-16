Coming up on Connections: Thursday, May 16, 2024

Wikimedia Commons Ukraine with country colors

First hour: University of Rochester Professor Randy Stone analyzes the state of Russia's war on Ukraine

Second hour: How a new pediatric urgent care is expected to address the mental health needs of local youth

University of Rochester Professor Randy Stone is back in the studio this hour to analyze the state of the war in Ukraine. He discusses the latest with Russia’s offensive around Kharkiv, the outlook for the war this summer, and the consequences of the delay in U.S. aid. He also answers your questions. Our guest:



Randy Stone, Ph.D., director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester

Then in our second hour, beginning next month, families in upstate New York will have access to a pediatric urgent care center focused on mental health. Brighter Days Pediatric Mental Health Care opens June 26 as the first of its kind in the region. The clinic is available to young people up to the age of 18, with no appointment required. The center also has access to a vehicle designated for children who do not have reliable transportation, but need care at the clinic. This hour, we’re joined by medical professionals and a parent to discuss the new center, what it will offer, and the impact it’s expected to have an serving the mental health needs of young people in the region. Our guests: