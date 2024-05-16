How a new pediatric urgent care is expected to address the mental health needs of local youth

Beginning this summer, families in upstate New York will have access to a pediatric urgent care center focused on mental health.

Brighter Days Pediatric Urgent Care opens in mid-July as the first of its kind in the region. The clinic is available to young people up to the age of 18, with no appointment required. The center also has access to a vehicle designated for children who do not have reliable transportation, but need care at the clinic.

This hour, we’re joined by medical professionals and mental health advocates to discuss the new center, what it will offer, and the impact it’s expected to have on serving the mental health needs of young people in the region. Our guests:

