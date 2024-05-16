University of Rochester Professor Randy Stone analyzes the state of Russia's war on Ukraine
University of Rochester Professor Randy Stone is back in the studio this hour to analyze the state of the war in Ukraine.
He discusses the latest with Russia’s offensive around Kharkiv, the outlook for the war this summer, and the consequences of the delay in U.S. aid. He also answers your questions.
Our guest:
- Randy Stone, Ph.D., director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester