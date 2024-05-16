© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

University of Rochester Professor Randy Stone analyzes the state of Russia's war on Ukraine

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 16, 2024 at 3:26 PM EDT
A smiling man with light brown hair wearing headphones sitting at a table in a radio talk studio. He is wearing a blue and white striped button-down shirt.
Evan Dawson
/
WXXI News
Randy Stone on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, May 16, 2024

University of Rochester Professor Randy Stone is back in the studio this hour to analyze the state of the war in Ukraine.

He discusses the latest with Russia’s offensive around Kharkiv, the outlook for the war this summer, and the consequences of the delay in U.S. aid. He also answers your questions.

Our guest:

  • Randy Stone, Ph.D., director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack