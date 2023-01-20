Next phase announced in state program to help utility customers with overdue bills

RG&E and NYSEG have launched the next phase of a statewide program which provides help with paying past-due electric and gas bills for residential and small business customers.

The New York State Public Service Commission has approved an additional $672 million for a second round of financial help for customers who did not receive a bill relief credit in the first phase of the program.

Qualifying residential and small business customers are eligible if they have any past-due balance from bills for service through May 1, 2022, reduced through a one-time bill credit, up to certain maximums.

Those maximums are up to $1,500 for both residential and small business customers of RG&E, and for NYSEG, up to $1,000 for residential customers and up to $1,250 for small business customers.

To qualify for a bill credit in 2023, an individual must have a past due balance for service billed through May 1, 2022 and be a residential customer who did not previously receive an electric or gas bill credit.

Small business customers with usage below a certain point for electricity and gas in the past 12 months who have a past due balance for service billed through May 1, 2022 are also eligible.

Residential and small business customers who meet the criteria will have their bill credits processed automatically, and do not need to take any action.

For more information on bill assistance or other available recourses, visit rge.com/HelpWithBill.

Governor Kathy Hochul says that 478,000 residential customers across the state and 56,000 small businesses will receive help to pay off the past due bills.

