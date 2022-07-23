Fairport man accused of trying to attack Rep. Lee Zeldin now faces federal charge

A Fairport man now faces a federal charge in addition to the state charge already filed against him earlier in the week after he allegedly tried to attack Congressman and NY gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said on Saturday that 43-year-old David Jakubonis was arrested and charged with assaulting a member of Congress using a dangerous weapon.

Jakubonis already is facing a state charge of Attempted Assault after the incident on Thursday night when Monroe County deputies say he had a hardened plastic keychain that has two sharp points, designed for self-defense.

At a campaign rally outside a VFW post in the Town of Perinton, deputies said that Jakubonis climbed up on the stage and approached Zeldin, swinging the keychain towards Zeldin’s neck and told him, “You’re done.” Members of the audience and campaign staffers helped to restrain Jakubonis until deputies took him into custody. There were no injuries.

Jakubonis was released Friday on his own recognizance. On Saturday, he made an initial appearance in federal court in Rochester and authorities say that he is being held pending a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning.

If convicted of the federal charge, the U.S. Attorney for Western NY says that the charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

