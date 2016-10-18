© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Ursula Burns of Xerox reportedly had been on a list of names of potential Clinton running mates

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published October 18, 2016 at 12:25 PM EDT
ursula_burns-2.jpg
Xerox Corp.
/

The leader of Xerox Corporation was apparently on the short list of names being compiled for  Hillary Clinton earlier this year when she was considering candidates for vice president.

Xerox Chairman & CEO Ursula Burns was on a list of more than 30 names on an email dated last March. It was revealed by WikiLeaks, which indicates the email came from campaign manager John Podesta and was described as “a first cut of people worth considering.”

Xerox declined comment when asked by WXXI News about the email.

Other business leaders on the email included Bill Gates of Microsoft and Tim Cook of Apple as well as a variety of politicians including former presidential candidate and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Tim Kain, the Virginia Senator who eventually was picked to be Clinton’s VP candidate.

Tags

Arts & LifeXerox1
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman