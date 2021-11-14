-
Xerox is reporting earnings that paint a mixed picture of the company’s financial performance for the first quarter.The company exceeded Wall Street…
Xerox is reporting sharply lower profits and sales in its fourth-quarter; as with a lot of companies, Xerox is feeling the effects of the coronavirus…
Like many companies, Xerox’s latest quarter earnings and sales have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. But the company is reporting third-quarter…
In this WXXI Business Report:-We hear from Bob Duffy, the president and CEO of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce about the reaction of the…
Xerox is out with its second-quarter earnings report and the numbers show, like many other companies, Xerox is feeling the impact of the COVID-19…
In the latest WXXI Business Report, former Xerox CEO Ursula Burns talks about the lack of Black executives at Fortune 500 companies, and why the Federal…
Xerox is reporting a dip in earnings and sales in its first quarter, citing the coronavirus pandemic being the main factor.The company saw a $2 million…
Xerox is teaming up with a California-based medical technology company to speed up production of ventilators, which have been in great demand in the…
Xerox says it won’t move ahead with its hostile takeover bid for HP.This battle has been going on for the last several months, with Xerox making a play…
In the latest WXXI Business Report, Paychex is out with a survey on how the owners of small and medium sized businesses feel about the coronavirus. Plus,…