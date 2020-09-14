© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Business Report: reaction to the death of Daniel Prude

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published September 14, 2020 at 9:16 AM EDT
wxxi_business_report_square_banner.jpg

In this WXXI Business Report:

-We hear from Bob Duffy, the president and CEO of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce about the reaction of the business community to the death of Daniel Prude.

-A top Paychex official talks about the company’s latest employment index which shows job growth flattening, but wages were up at small and medium sized businesses.

-And changes in the executive ranks at Xerox and Frontier Communications.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
