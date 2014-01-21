© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: January 21, 2014

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published January 21, 2014 at 10:25 AM EST
Connections starts at Noon on AM 1370 and streamed online by clicking the "Listen Live" button at the top of the page.

12 Noon: You are a liar, and so am I. Research shows the average person lies at least once every hour. Author and philosopher Sam Harris says it’s gotten out of hand, and has contributed to a kind of moral rot in our society. His new book Lying has become hotly debated, because Harris offers equal opprobrium for big lies and white lies. He even takes apart surprise parties.

1 p.m.: Dialogue on Disability continues with a look at how to help children and teenagers with disabilities. Early intervention strategies, spanning the range of children in wheelchairs to children with Asperger’s. In studio with us will be: Nancy Huffman, Former Board Chair, Rochester Hearing & Speech Center; Jennifer Rymanowski, Ph.D., Applied Behavior Analysis Program Manager, RHSC; and Pamela Hunter, Regional Director/Director of Epilepsy Services

We’ll close the hour with a preview of the governor’s budget address. Capitol bureau correspondent Karen DeWitt joins us from Albany and WXXI News and Public Affairs Director Randy Gorbman joins me in studio. 

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
