background_fid.jpg
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Bullying Victim Karen Klein Launches Foundation

WXXI News
Published November 13, 2012 at 4:09 PM EST
Karen Klein

Former bus monitor Karen Klein now has a foundation to help teach kids  how to "play nicely with others." WXXI's LeShea Agnew reports Klein is inviting the four middle school boys who bullied her to step up and help her spread a message of anti-bullying to other young people.

