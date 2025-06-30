© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Assemblymember Jen Lunsford on the 2025-2026 NYS budget

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackPatrick Hosken
Published June 30, 2025 at 12:26 AM EDT
12:00: Assemblymember Jen Lunsford on the 2025-2026 NYS budget

1:00: Tiki culture expands in Rochester with a festival and new bar

New York State has a budget, and it addresses a range of issues: child care; taxes; economic development; nursing homes; the list is long. Assemblymember Jen Lunsford has said that New York State needs to guard against the Trump administration's policies in some ways. We discuss how, and we talk about what's in the budget and why. Our guest:

  • Assemblymember Jen Lunsford, District 135

Then in our second hour, tiki-themed Easy Sailor recently opened in Rochester, with tropical vibes and tiki cocktails. Later this summer, Rochester Tiki Week puts tiki culture in the spotlight. As reported by CITY Magazine's Patrick Hosken, it's a culture that has inspired a lot of fans and plenty of debate over the years. We explore what it's about and what tiki means to our panel. Our guests:

  • Patrick Hosken, arts reporter for CITY Magazine
  • Ken Albala, American food historian

*Note: "Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Patrick Hosken
Patrick Hosken is an arts and culture writer at CITY.
