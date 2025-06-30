12:00: Assemblymember Jen Lunsford on the 2025-2026 NYS budget

1:00: Tiki culture expands in Rochester with a festival and new bar

New York State has a budget, and it addresses a range of issues: child care; taxes; economic development; nursing homes; the list is long. Assemblymember Jen Lunsford has said that New York State needs to guard against the Trump administration's policies in some ways. We discuss how, and we talk about what's in the budget and why. Our guest:



Assemblymember Jen Lunsford, District 135

Then in our second hour, tiki-themed Easy Sailor recently opened in Rochester, with tropical vibes and tiki cocktails. Later this summer, Rochester Tiki Week puts tiki culture in the spotlight. As reported by CITY Magazine's Patrick Hosken, it's a culture that has inspired a lot of fans and plenty of debate over the years. We explore what it's about and what tiki means to our panel. Our guests:



Patrick Hosken, arts reporter for CITY Magazine

Ken Albala, American food historian

*Note: "Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.