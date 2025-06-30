© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
Connections

Assemblymember Jen Lunsford on the 2025-2026 NYS budget

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published June 30, 2025 at 3:05 PM EDT
Two people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has long auburn hair and is wearing a bright yellow short-sleeved shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a light blue button-down shirt and jeans.
Mari Tuschiya
/
WXXI News
Jen Lunsford with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, June 30, 2025
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

New York State has a budget, and it addresses a range of issues: child care; taxes; economic development; nursing homes; the list is long.

Assemblymember Jen Lunsford has said that New York State needs to guard against the Trump administration's policies in some ways. We discuss how, and we talk about what's in the budget and why.

Our guest:

Connections
