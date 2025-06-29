LISTEN: Capitol reporters break down the results of primaries across the state

Voters cast their ballots in primary elections across the state and effectively chose their mayors in some Democratic cities like Rochester, but also Buffalo, Albany, and possibly New York City. New York Public News network reporters, Jimmy Vielkind and Jeongyoon Han talked through the results and what's next? The following is a transcript of that conversation:

HAN: Hi, Jimmy.

VIELIND: Hi, Jeongyoon.

HAN: So Jimmy, you were at a pool site in the heat Tuesday and have been on the phone parsing through these primary results. First off, how was the turnout?

VEILKIND: Well, it varied depending on how competitive the races were, but the high end around New York seemed to be. 30% of eligible Democrats are eligible voters. That means that roughly a million people voted in the highest profile contest, which was Mayor of New York City. In that race, assembly members Zohran Mamdani scored an upset win over former governor Andrew Cuomo, and part of what fueled it was Mamdani expanding the electorate to include more younger voters – Mamdani is 33 years old – and more South Asian and Muslim voters.

HAN: And a lot of first time voters as well.

VIELKIND: That's right. Turnout was lower in a place like Rochester where incumbent Malik Evans bested two challengers in Buffalo, about 25% of the eligible Democrats turned out as State Senator Sean Ryan got the nod over acting Mayor Chris Scanlon and in Albany, which was also a very competitive race, City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs bested three other candidates. There were about 30% who turned out there. And Jeongyoon, I know you reported a bit about this race because it's history making. So tell me why.

HAN: That's right. You know, Albany typically runs democratic in terms of its voters, so the primary result puts Applyrs on track to be the first black person to run Albany City Hall. That's also the same case in Syracuse where the deputy mayor there, Sharon Owens, won a primary to succeed her current boss, Ben Walsh. Both of these cities have high numbers of people of color, but, Black officials have not cracked the glass ceiling in those governments until now. And I spoke with Clemmie Harris, he's a professor at Utica University, to explain why that's significant.

HARRIS: These black women who are breaking a historical barrier as candidates who are not just representing a historically marginalized constituency, but also the ability to be a coalition candidate.

HAN: Now Jimmy, there was a primary downstate as well as you just discussed in New York City. What did the votes break down like in the five bureaus there?

VIELKIND: Well, the candidate who seems to have done really well among black voters was Andrew Cuomo. He's always courted that constituency and he campaigned hard in black neighborhoods like southeast Queens and the Canarsie section of Brooklyn. Cuomo also secured lots of institutional support. That includes party organizations and big labor unions, as well as prominent elected officials who lined up behind him. But he fell short because, well, the voters didn't really follow those institutional players. Mamdani by contrast, built a campaign with 50,000 volunteers, so he said, and he again, expanded that electorate. The big question is whether or not some of those big institutional players will come in line behind him.

VIELKIND: Jeongyoon, one of the people we're watching is Governor Hochul. How has she reacted to Mamdani’s win.

HAN: She hasn't endorsed him. And I found her comment interesting because she told reporters that she wasn't focused on politics.

VIELKIND: Wow. A politician not focusing on politics the year before her reelection.

HAN: Yeah, I get that. Uh, she also reiterated that, you know, she opposes a key part of Mamdani’s agenda, which is of course raising income taxes on the rich. There are a few elected officials that have lined up behind him, like Attorney General Letitia James, but on the large front, many others are still on the fence. They have said though, that they are looking forward to speaking with Mamdani in the coming months before November.

VIELKIND: All right, well, we'll be watching, especially because Mamdani now faces off against the general election field. It includes current mayor Eric Adams, Republican Curtis Sliwa and it seems Andrew Cuomo though we don't know how actively he'll campaign he'll always be with us.

HAN: Always in our hearts.

VIELKIND: Till next time, Jeongyoon.

HAN: Thanks Jimmy.