LIVE UPDATES

Total solar eclipse: As it happens

Published April 8, 2024 at 9:23 AM EDT
The total solar eclipse of August 2017, as seen from Marion, Kentucky.
Scott Fybush
/
WXXI News
The total solar eclipse of August 2017, as seen from Marion, Kentucky.

After years of anticipation and planning for many around our region, today is Eclipse Day! Check back here throughout the day to see what's happening around the region.

The following includes reporting from WXXI journalists and contributors.

TRAFFIC

Calm before the big show?

By Brian Sharp

Posted April 8, 2024 at 10:18 AM EDT

Here's a view of 590 looking southbound at Elmwood around 10 a.m. today. Post-eclipse traffic jams are expected for roads heading south and east of Rochester.
State officials say the weekend traffic was normal, and even Thruway traffic was light near all exits. At this point, no indication of higher-than-normal volumes, just a consistent light flow.

Here's 590 looking southbound at Elmwood on the morning of April 8, 2024.
Brian Sharp
/
WXXI News
Here's 590 looking southbound at Elmwood on the morning of April 8, 2024.
PETS

Maybe leave the doggos home today

Posted April 8, 2024 at 10:13 AM EDT

Should you bring your pup along to any eclipse gathering today? He'd probably be happier staying at home, actually:

WXXI's Scott Fybush is thrilled about the upcoming solar eclipse, but his family's dog, Sadie, probably isn't too impressed.
Local News
Why your pet probably won't be into the eclipse, and why it's a good idea to leave them home
Beth Adams
Excitement is building as we get closer to the April 8th solar eclipse. But, for our pets, it'll probably be just another Monday.

HOW-TO

Safely photograph the eclipse

Posted April 8, 2024 at 10:04 AM EDT

If you're wondering how to photograph the eclipse today, our editor Jeremy Moule and Max Schulte made this how-to video:
TRAFFIC

Highway traffic still light

Posted April 8, 2024 at 9:27 AM EDT

Our photojournalist Max Schulte reports local highways are light, but it's still early. Rochester Mayor Malik Evans has said 300,000 to 500,000 people are expected today.