Total solar eclipse: As it happens

Here's a view of 590 looking southbound at Elmwood around 10 a.m. today. Post-eclipse traffic jams are expected for roads heading south and east of Rochester.

State officials say the weekend traffic was normal, and even Thruway traffic was light near all exits. At this point, no indication of higher-than-normal volumes, just a consistent light flow.

Brian Sharp / WXXI News Here's 590 looking southbound at Elmwood on the morning of April 8, 2024.