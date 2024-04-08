LIVE UPDATES
Total solar eclipse: As it happens
After years of anticipation and planning for many around our region, today is Eclipse Day! Check back here throughout the day to see what's happening around the region.
The following includes reporting from WXXI journalists and contributors.
Calm before the big show?
Here's a view of 590 looking southbound at Elmwood around 10 a.m. today. Post-eclipse traffic jams are expected for roads heading south and east of Rochester.
State officials say the weekend traffic was normal, and even Thruway traffic was light near all exits. At this point, no indication of higher-than-normal volumes, just a consistent light flow.
Maybe leave the doggos home today
Should you bring your pup along to any eclipse gathering today? He'd probably be happier staying at home, actually:
Safely photograph the eclipse
If you're wondering how to photograph the eclipse today, our editor Jeremy Moule and Max Schulte made this how-to video:
Highway traffic still light
Our photojournalist Max Schulte reports local highways are light, but it's still early. Rochester Mayor Malik Evans has said 300,000 to 500,000 people are expected today.