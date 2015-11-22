© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Ontario County Teen In Fatal NH Crash

WXXI News | By Associated Press
Published November 22, 2015 at 10:50 AM EST
The KIA Sorrento NHSP say was operated by Liam P. Flaherty of Farmington
NHSP
ANTRIM, N.H. (AP) New Hampshire state police say two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Antrim, involving a teenager from the Ontario County town of Farmington.

Authorities say 67-year-old Janet Withington and her passenger, 63-year-old James Bouchard, both of Hillsborough, died of injuries sustained in the Saturday night crash on Route 9.

Police say 18-year-old Liam Flaherty of Farmington, New York, was driving westbound on Route 9 just before 7 p.m. when he apparently lost control. Police say he went off the roadway to the right, then came back onto the roadway and crossed the center line, hitting the Toyota RAV 4 driven by Withington nearly head-on.

Flaherty was not injured. Withington died of her injuries at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. Bouchard was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Toyota RAV4 NHSP say carried two crash victims
Credit NHSP
Police say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.  
 

