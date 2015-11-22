Ontario County Teen In Fatal NH Crash

ANTRIM, N.H. (AP) New Hampshire state police say two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Antrim, involving a teenager from the Ontario County town of Farmington.

Authorities say 67-year-old Janet Withington and her passenger, 63-year-old James Bouchard, both of Hillsborough, died of injuries sustained in the Saturday night crash on Route 9.

Police say 18-year-old Liam Flaherty of Farmington, New York, was driving westbound on Route 9 just before 7 p.m. when he apparently lost control. Police say he went off the roadway to the right, then came back onto the roadway and crossed the center line, hitting the Toyota RAV 4 driven by Withington nearly head-on.

Flaherty was not injured. Withington died of her injuries at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. Bouchard was pronounced dead at the scene.

Credit NHSP The Toyota RAV4 NHSP say carried two crash victims

Police say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

