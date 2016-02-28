© 2021 WXXI News
State Offers Videos On Drug Addiction, Treatment

WXXI News | By Associated Press
Published February 28, 2016 at 11:47 AM EST
ALBANY (AP) New York state is using online videos to help people learn about drug addiction and treatment programs.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the series of 10 videos on Friday. They are designed to inform users and their loved ones about the signs of addiction, the types of treatment, how insurance can cover it, and where to get help.

The Democratic governor says more than 1 million New Yorkers are affected by addiction and the videos will help them navigate the "path to recovery.''

The videos can be found on the website of the state's Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services, www.oasas.ny.gov.

