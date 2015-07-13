Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner "Nook" at the Center for Youth

A ten person leadership group from Wegmans is helping the Center for Youth with its new food and supply pantry, called the "Nook."

New shelves, flooring and ceiling are being installed in the 10 by 10 space at the facility on Monroe Avenue.

The Center began an "adopt-a-shelf" earlier this year, and Wegmans adopted this project as an 18 month community service project.

Executive Director of the Center, Elaine Spaull, says is part of a plan to bring good, sustainable foods to the neighborhood and kids at the Center.

"We're going to have a beautiful nook, we've had a lot of young people shopping there already, and this is a way for us to address poverty, but in a sustainable way. The other element of this is the folks at Wegmans are going to help us help our kids learn how to eat healthy by helping them prepare foods."

That includes meal plans and healthy recipes, cooking tips and grocery budget management training.

It's expected work on the "Nook" food and supply pantry will be completed this week.