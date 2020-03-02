Monroe County Exec. announces new leadership for several key administrative positions

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello is announcing appointments to several top jobs in his administration one of them means that the town of Irondequoit will need a new police chief.

Richard Tantalo will become public safety director for Monroe County. He has served as police chief in Irondequoit since 2013 and has spent more than 30 years with that police department.

Town supervisor Dave Seeley released a statement saying that through Tantalo’s leadership, the department has embraced the concept of community policing and become a model of how law enforcement should engage with the people it protects. Captain Alan Laird will become acting chief and the town board in Irondequoit will make a permanent appointment in the coming months.

Other appointments announced by Bello include:

-Thalia Wright, commissioner of human services. Wright has been the regional director for the state office of children and family services in the Westchester and Long Island regional office since 2018.

-Basil Barrett, director of financial services. Barrett worked for Xerox in Webster from 1989 to 2018 where he served in a variety of management roles.

-Ana Liss, economic development manager. Since 2016, Liss has been the managing director of business development for Greater Rochester Enterprise.

-André Lindsay, second deputy county attorney. Lindsay has been an attorney in the Labor & Employment department of Pullano & Farrow since 2017.