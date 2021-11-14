-
Joe Morelle Jr., the son of House Rep. Joe Morelle, has announced his intention to run for Irondequoit supervisor.The Democrat’s declaration comes just…
-
The artist's renderings of the future Skyview Park apartments show a modern, four-story building linked by a glass-enclosed bridge to a smaller structure…
-
Hundreds of cars packed parking lots at the former Medley Centre on Tuesday for the latest pandemic food distribution. Vehicles were backed up on East…
-
The town of Irondequoit held its first emergency food distribution Friday at Bishop Kearney High School in response to economic shocks caused by the…
-
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has directed that all local government workforces be reduced by 50 percent at any one time in an effort to slow the spread of novel…
-
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello is announcing appointments to several top jobs in his administration one of them means that the town of Irondequoit…
-
Patrina Freeman has a personal stake in one of her main priorities as a newly elected member of the Irondequoit Town Board."This is a little self-serving,…
-
Some Irondequoit residents aren't happy with a planned construction project on a portion of Empire Boulevard.The project, which is scheduled to begin next…
-
Imagine you’ve just spotted a TV stand on Facebook Marketplace that is exactly what you’re looking for, and affordable!Now all you have to do to secure…
-
A lakeside business is finally reopening after high water levels forced it to close.Michael Mckeon is the owner of Silk O’Loughlin’s, right on the water…