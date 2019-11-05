© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Voter turnout brisk for an 'off-year' election

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published November 5, 2019 at 8:47 PM EST
Voter turnout has been relatively brisk in Monroe County for an ‘off-year’ election (a non-presidential year).

As of 8pm, an hour before polls close, 35% of voters countywide had shown up at the polls.

That compares to 28% in 2015, and 31% in 2011.

The towns showed the heavier turnout, with 38% of voters having cast their ballots, and 27% turnout in the City of Rochester.

This is a year that features two high profile races, those for Monroe County Executive and District Attorney, as well as a number of city and town races, and contests involving local vacancies for County Court and State Supreme Court.

Rochester residents are also considering a measure that would call for the creation of a Police Accountability Board.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
