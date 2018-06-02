© 2021 WXXI News
New York to hold election cybersecurity drills

WXXI News | By Associated Press
Published June 2, 2018 at 1:58 PM EDT
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Officials in New York are conducting a series of cybersecurity drills to test how vulnerable the state's election system is to hacking.

The exercises will simulate scenarios in which a hostile group seeks to tamper with voting systems, change election tallies or otherwise undermine voter confidence.

Members of law enforcement, state cybersecurity experts and election officials will participate in the training drills, which will be held around the state through the middle of June.

The events are meant to help officials identify problems with election security before they can be exploited.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo cited Russian attempts to meddle with the 2016 presidential election and said New York will not "stand idle" and allow its democracy to be infiltrated.

