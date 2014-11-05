Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
WATCH: Monroe County GOP Celebrates Victories
"What a great night to be a Republican!" That line from Monroe County Republican Chairman Bill Reilich started the victory celebration for the Republicans Tuesday night. Watch the speeches from various GOP candidates:
http://youtu.be/-5JTuXt-giE